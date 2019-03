GAO Axes Bid Protest In Army Cyberspace Deal

Law360 (March 21, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army reasonably rejected MacAulay-Brown Inc.’s bid for a cyberspace operations deal after the Ohio-based company failed to meet certain technical and management-related requirements, the U.S. Government Accountability Office found...

To view the full article, register now.