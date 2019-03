MillerCoors Sues Bud Light Over Super Bowl 'Corn Syrup' Ad

Law360 (March 21, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT) -- MillerCoors is suing rival Anheuser-Busch over a Super Bowl ad for Bud Light that claimed Miller Lite and Coors Light contained corn syrup, calling it false advertising “designed to frighten consumers.”...

