Those Bud Light Ads Might Be True, But It Might Not Matter

Law360 (March 22, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- It might be literally true that MillerCoors uses corn syrup to make Miller Lite and Coors Light, as Anheuser-Busch is claiming in advertisements for Bud Light. But for the purposes of...

To view the full article, register now.