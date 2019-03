Bayer, Janssen Pay $775M To End Xarelto Suits

Law360 (March 25, 2019, 10:53 AM EDT) -- Bayer and Janssen Pharmaceuticals announced a $775 million deal Monday to settle about 25,000 lawsuits alleging that the companies failed to warn about internal bleeding risks caused by blood thinner Xarelto....

To view the full article, register now.