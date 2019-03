NBC, Seacrest Slam Supermodel's Reality TV False Ad Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (March 25, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- NBCUniversal Inc. and Ryan Seacrest Productions urged a California federal judge Monday to again toss former supermodel Janice Dickinson's suit over her portrayal in an episode of the reality show "Shahs...

To view the full article, register now.