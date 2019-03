Nestle Purina Hit With $3M IP Verdict Over Tidy Cats Litter

Law360, Chicago (March 26, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury on Tuesday awarded $3 million to Oil-Dri Corp. of America over its claims that Nestle Purina Pet Care Co.’s Tidy Cats line of clumping litter infringes a...

