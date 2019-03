J&J Tells Jury Greedy Lawyers Driving Asbestos-In-Talc Fight

Law360 (March 26, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a Johnson & Johnson unit said Tuesday that the idea that its baby powder caused a man’s mesothelioma came solely from profit-seeking plaintiffs' attorneys, while counsel for the man countered that...

To view the full article, register now.