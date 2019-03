TGI Friday's Accused Of Misbranding 'Potato Skins' Snacks

Law360, New York (March 27, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A New York woman sued TGI Friday's on Wednesday, claiming in a proposed $5 million class action that the company misleads consumers across the country by marketing "Potato Skins" retail snacks as...

To view the full article, register now.