Boston Law Firm Can't Escape $1.8M Malpractice Suit

Law360, Boston (March 28, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Boston-based law firm Sandulli Grace PC cannot escape a $1.8 million malpractice lawsuit over the handling of a police defamation case, as a federal judge on Thursday denied its motion to dismiss...

To view the full article, register now.