5th Circ. Says Transocean's $160M Win Needs Recalculating

Law360 (March 28, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit vacated a $160 million ruling against Eni US Operating Co. Inc. on Thursday in its dispute over a drilling contract with Transocean Offshore Deepwater Drilling Inc., finding the...

To view the full article, register now.