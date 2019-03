ERISA Doesn't Trump CalSavers Auto-IRA Program, Judge Says

Law360 (March 29, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has thrown out an anti-tax group's lawsuit challenging the state-run CalSavers Retirement Savings Program, finding the program isn't preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.



In a...

To view the full article, register now.