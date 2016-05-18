Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Split 9th Circ. Nixes Koch Bros. Foundation's Donor List Fight

Law360 (March 29, 2019, 11:22 PM EDT) -- In a published decision Friday, a split en banc Ninth Circuit declined to reconsider an earlier ruling upholding a California law requiring charitable organizations to disclose to the state information on...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes

Date Filed

May 18, 2016

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes

Date Filed

June 1, 2016

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes

Date Filed

December 16, 2016

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes

Date Filed

December 28, 2016

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular