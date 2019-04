Panera Shorted Itself In $7.5B Deal, Investors Tell Chancery

Law360, Wilmington (April 1, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A hotel industry expert testified Monday in a Delaware Chancery Court stock appraisal trial that Panera Bread Co.'s $7.5 billion sale in 2014 failed to fully credit the company's strength, with...

