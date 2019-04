Loeb & Loeb Nabs DC-Based Real Estate, Hospitality Atty

Law360 (April 8, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP said it has added a former Perkins Coie LLP real estate and hospitality attorney to its Washington, D.C., office, where she will advise clients on matters including...

To view the full article, register now.