King & Spalding Adds Stroock Insurance M&A Pro In NY

Law360 (April 3, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Stroock partner with an "eclectic" insurance-transactional practice has moved to King & Spalding's New York Office, he told Law360 Wednesday, citing the latter's attractiveness to private equity clients increasingly hungry...

To view the full article, register now.