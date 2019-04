Del. Jury Clears Apple Of LTE Infringement In $30M IP Trial

Law360 (April 4, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Apple didn't infringe two of Evolved Wireless LLC's patents related to LTE technology, a Delaware jury found Thursday, dashing Evolved's claims for about $30 million in royalties.



A Delaware federal jury...

To view the full article, register now.