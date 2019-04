NJ Court Drowns Insurer's Bid To Recoup $1.2M Flood Payout

Law360 (April 4, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court has crushed ACE American Insurance Co.’s bid to recoup a $1.2 million flood damage payout from a plumber, ruling in a published decision Thursday that...

To view the full article, register now.