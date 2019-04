Hilton Says Autodialer Not At Play In 11th Circ. Robocall Case

Law360 (April 5, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Hilton Grand Vacations is urging the Eleventh Circuit not to revive a proposed class action accusing it of bombarding consumers with unwanted robocalls, arguing that the equipment used to place the...

To view the full article, register now.