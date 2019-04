Sanford Heisler Lures ERISA Litigator From Gibson Dunn

Law360 (April 11, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Plaintiff-side powerhouse Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP has nabbed a first-chair trial lawyer from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP with over three decades of experience defending employers like the University of Southern...

To view the full article, register now.