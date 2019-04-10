By Emily Loeb and Zach Blau April 10, 2019, 8:22 PM EDTLaw360 (April 10, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Following the 2018 midterm elections, commentators predicted that the new Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives would make frequent use of its subpoena power against the Trump administration.[1] Last week, defying those predictions,...
Why There Isn't A Subpoena For The Mueller Report Yet
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login