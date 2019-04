AbbVie To Settle With Shire Investors Over Failed $55B Tie-Up

Law360 (April 11, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Investors suing AbbVie Inc. over the failed $55 billion merger with Shire PLC have reached a deal to end their claims that the biopharma giant misled them about why it was...

To view the full article, register now.