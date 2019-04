CashCall Urges 9th Circ. To Toss $10M Fine In CFPB Case

Law360 (April 15, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- CashCall has urged the Ninth Circuit to overturn a lower court ruling ordering the lending company to pay $10 million for offering high-interest loans through a tribe-linked firm in states where...

To view the full article, register now.