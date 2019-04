TransPerfect Hits Rival Lionbridge With $300M Secrets Suit

Law360, New York (April 15, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- TransPerfect Global has sued rival translation company Lionbridge Technologies and private equity firm H.I.G. Capital for $300 million, claiming in Manhattan federal court that they exploited a court-ordered sale of TransPerfect...

