4 Firms Steer Cannabis Deal Valuing Dispensary Biz At $3.4B

Law360 (April 18, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Canopy Growth, which makes various cannabis products, said Thursday it has agreed to buy a cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary business in a deal valued at $3.4 billion and guided by Cassels...

