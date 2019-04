Dollar General, Others Settle StarKist Tuna Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (April 19, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Tuna company StarKist settled with seven different tuna buyers Friday, including Dollar General, as part of multidistrict litigation over alleged price-fixing in the canned-tuna industry, according to joint dismissal motions filed...

To view the full article, register now.