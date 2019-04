Seagram Heiress Pleads Out In NXIVM Sex Cult Case

Law360, New York (April 19, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman admitted on Friday to harboring illegal aliens and identification fraud in a case targeting the top leadership of NXIVM, a purported self-help organization that prosecutors say was...

