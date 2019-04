Chinese Investor's $1M Not 'At Risk' Under EB-5 Rules: Judge

Law360 (April 22, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court has upheld immigration officials’ decision to deny a Chinese investor’s EB-5 visa petition, which gives foreign investors a path to U.S. permanent residency, finding that his $1...

To view the full article, register now.