WH Docs Could Prove Trump's 'Racial Animus,' Groups Argue

Law360, Boston (April 23, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Only internal White House documents can prove whether President Donald Trump's alleged "racial animus" influenced decisions by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, Salvadorans...

To view the full article, register now.