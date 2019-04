9th Circ. Cements DOL's $7.4M Win In 401(k) Fee Battle

Law360 (April 23, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- City National Corp. can’t get out of paying $7.4 million to the U.S. Department of Labor to atone for collecting millions more than it should have in fees for 401(k) plan...

To view the full article, register now.