Whistleblower Won't Get Atty-Client Docs In Debt Deal Suit

Law360 (April 25, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Even though Roche Diagnostics Corp. turned over documents showing it consulted lawyers ahead of an allegedly illegal deal to get its diabetes medication back on Humana’s Medicare Advantage formulary, a whistleblower...

To view the full article, register now.