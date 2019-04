AM Retail's 'Confusing' Wage Deal Needs Work, Judge Says

Law360, San Francisco (April 26, 2019, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday told AM Retail Group, which operates hundreds of Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass & Co. stores, that it needs to revise a $1.3 million settlement...

