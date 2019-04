Monsanto Expert 'Micro-Analyzed' By Atty At Roundup Trial

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (April 29, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A hematologist-oncologist hired by Monsanto defended her expertise Monday while testifying against claims the weedkiller Roundup caused a couple's cancer, noting that it's her first time testifying as an expert witness...

To view the full article, register now.