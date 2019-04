Attys From 3 Firms Tapped For Lead In Marriott MDL

Law360 (April 29, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal court on Monday tapped attorneys from plaintiffs firms Hausfeld, Cohen Milstein and DiCello Levitt to represent consumers in multidistrict litigation stemming from hotel giant Marriott's recent admission that...

