Monsanto Expert Testifies Roundup Is Safe Without Gloves

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (April 30, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- An exposure expert hired by Monsanto vouched for Roundup’s safety Tuesday during a California jury trial over claims that the popular weedkiller caused a couple’s cancer, rebutting a toxicologist who warned...

To view the full article, register now.