2nd Circ. Tosses Convicted Burglar's Removal Under Dimaya

Law360 (May 2, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday tossed a Board of Immigration Appeals order to deport a Ghanaian man who was convicted of burglary, deferring to recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent that struck...

To view the full article, register now.