Abraham, Entwistle Seek $5.6M Atty Fees For Alere Deal

Law360 (May 3, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Abraham Fruchter & Twersky LLP and Entwistle & Cappucci LLP have asked a Massachusetts federal judge to order Alere Inc. to pay $5.6 million in attorney fees as part of a...

To view the full article, register now.