Amarin Says Attys 'On Speed Dial' After Ending Omega-3 Suits

Law360 (May 6, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Amarin Pharma Inc. on Monday announced legal settlements with two dietary supplement sellers that allegedly hijacked results from the drugmaker's high-profile study of omega-3 fatty acids, adding that it has attorneys...

To view the full article, register now.