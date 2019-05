Keller Lenkner Nabs Lead In Netgear Spinoff Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (May 8, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has awarded Keller Lenkner the lead counsel spot in a lawsuit alleging Netgear Inc. spinoff Arlo Technologies Inc. concealed important information from investors and sent the company’s...

To view the full article, register now.