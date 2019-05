High Court Urged To Reject Wash. Tribe Excise Tax Challenge

Law360 (May 7, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Nontribal landowners on the Tulalip Reservation cannot challenge a tribal excise tax on real property transfers, the Tulalip Tribes of Washington recently told the U.S. Supreme Court, because the Ninth Circuit...

To view the full article, register now.