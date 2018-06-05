Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

California Teachers Can't Use Janus To Get Back Union Fees

Law360 (May 8, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Wednesday that teachers can't recoup agency fees they paid to their unions before the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Janus decision, finding that the unions were allowed...
Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Constitutional - State Statute

Judge

Date Filed

June 5, 2018

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

Date Filed

July 2, 2018

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Constitutional - State Statute

Judge

Date Filed

August 8, 2018

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Constitutional - State Statute

Judge

Date Filed

October 18, 2018

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Constitutional - State Statute

Judge

Date Filed

November 9, 2018

