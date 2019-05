ACA Insurers Deserve Zilch, Not $12B, DOJ Tells High Court

Law360 (May 9, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Affordable Care Act insurers aren’t entitled to $12 billion in federal money to offset losses because Congress “specifically and unequivocally” barred funding for that purpose, the U.S. Department of Justice told...

To view the full article, register now.