Dial MDL's $7.4M Settlement Too 'Dubious' To Allow, Feds Say

Law360 (May 10, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Friday asked a New Hampshire federal court to reject a "dubious" $7.4 million proposed settlement in multidistrict litigation over misleading Dial Corp. antibacterial soap ads, saying shoppers' class counsel...

To view the full article, register now.