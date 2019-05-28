Jackson Walker Lands Energy Finance Pro In Houston Office

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A former Mayer Brown attorney with experience steering fundraising and mergers and acquisitions within the energy sector has joined Jackson Walker's corporate and securities practice as a partner in the firm's Houston office. Jackson Walker LLP said Kirk Tucker joined the firm after spending more than seven years at Mayer Brown LLP, where he advised domestic and international energy clients, as well as private equity firms, on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures and fundraising, as well as general corporate and securities law. Tucker told Law360 in an interview Tuesday that he chose to move to Texas-based Jackson Walker because his client base...

