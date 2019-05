L'Oreal's Keratin Shampoo Branding Is Deceptive, Buyers Say

Law360 (May 15, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers is claiming in New York federal court that a line of L'Oreal shampoo and conditioner misled them into believing they contained keratin, a protein that protects...

To view the full article, register now.