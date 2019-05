7th Circ. Won't Revive Rail Co.'s $10M Cleanup Coverage Row

Law360 (May 16, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday rebuffed rail supply company Varlen Corp.'s bid for more than $10 million in coverage from Liberty Mutual over costs of remediating groundwater contamination at two industrial...

To view the full article, register now.