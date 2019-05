​​​​​​​Fla. Motorcyclist Scores $3.8M Verdict Over Debilitating Crash

Law360 (May 17, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida state jury awarded approximately $3.83 million on Thursday to a motorcyclist T-boned by a Geico customer after the insurer refused to settle the claim within coverage limits, according to...

To view the full article, register now.