Calif. Employer Strategies For Retrospective Data Collection

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 1:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled on May 2 in the Vazquez v. Jan-Pro Franchising International, Inc. case that the Dynamex “ABC” test can be applied retroactively. As noted by legal experts,[1] the Vazquez decision could have significant ramifications for companies operating in California with independent contractors, because it could mean that the ABC test applies to periods of time before the standard was introduced. This new emphasis may result in employers seeking ways to collect retrospective data regarding their workforce. In this article, I highlight techniques to accomplish this. The Dynamex ABC Test refers to the California Supreme Court’s decision in Dynamex...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS