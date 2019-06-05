Revolving-Door Roundup: Paul Weiss, Davis Polk, Jones Day

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The month of May saw some high-profile ex-government players return to the BigLaw ranks, including a former attorney general now at Paul Weiss, a well-known ex-prosecutor who worked with Robert Mueller, and veteran enforcement attorneys around the country. Loretta Lynch Two years after she left government, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch reentered private practice at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP. Lynch, who had spent the interim taking care of her aging parents and giving public speeches, recently told Law360 that her decision to join the firm was rooted in a variety of factors, including the fact that the firm...

