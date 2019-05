Longtime 'Borgata Babes' Sex Bias Case Pegged For Trial

Law360 (May 20, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The so-called “Borgata Babes” who claimed a New Jersey casino’s personal appearance policy for drink servers unlawfully targeted women can take their 11-year-old case to trial, a state appeals court ruled...

To view the full article, register now.