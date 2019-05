Pradaxa User Wins $542K Verdict In Conn. Bellwether Trial

Law360 (May 20, 2019, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut jury on Friday handed Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals its first loss in several bellwether trials in a consolidated proceeding over the alleged bleeding risk of its blood thinner Pradaxa, finding...

To view the full article, register now.